Tamil filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran (68) dies after prolonged illness

Veteran Tamil director, cinematographer, and actor Velu Prabhakaran (68) passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai , following a prolonged illness, reported IANS. His team confirmed the news, stating he had been hospitalized in critical condition and under medical supervision in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before his demise. The director's last rites will be held at Porur crematorium on Sunday evening. May he rest in peace.

Final respects Last rites on Sunday The late director's mortal remains will be kept at the White House, 21st Street, Sri Krishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. Friends, fans and members of the film fraternity can pay their last respects there. His body will then be taken for cremation at Porur crematorium.

Career highlights He was known for socially relevant films Prabhakaran began his career as a cinematographer with the 1980 movie Ivargal Vithyasamanavargal and made his directorial debut with the 1989 project Nalaya Manithan. He is known for his socially relevant films such as Kadavul, Kadhal Kadhai, and Puratchikkaaran. His films often explored themes like atheism, caste, and sexuality. His last film as a director was the 2017 release Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary. Recently, he acted in Gajaana, released in May.