India's exports to Turkey fall over 50% as ties strain 

Trade impact

Exports to Azerbaijan fell from $14 million to $6.63 million

Along with Turkey, India's trade with Azerbaijan has also been affected. Exports to the country fell from $14 million to $6.63 million in May. Although India has not officially linked the drop to diplomatic rifts, analysts see it as early evidence of an economic cooling between these nations . Earlier in the year, both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly sided with Pakistan during the India-Pakistan border conflict—a stance that sparked vocal calls for boycotts in India.