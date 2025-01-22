9 detained after fire at Turkey ski resort kills 76
At least 76 people were killed when a fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's northwestern Bolu province's Kartalkaya ski resort.
The blaze reportedly started early Tuesday morning in the hotel's restaurant section and quickly spread across the 12-story building.
The hotel was housing 248 registered guests at the time of the fire, which was reported at 3:27am local time.
Fire response and witness accounts
The fire department responded at 4:15am, but rescue efforts were hampered since the hotel was located on a cliffside.
Witnesses reported chaos as guests attempted to flee, with some tying sheets together to escape from upper floors.
The Turkish government has now detained nine people for questioning, including the hotel owner, as part of an investigation into the incident.
Investigation and aftermath of the tragic fire
Reports suggest that wooden cladding on the hotel's exterior may have accelerated the fire's spread.
There are also claims that the hotel's fire detection system failed to operate during the emergency.
Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the hotel underwent inspections for fire safety and competence in 2021 and 2024 and that the fire department reported no negative findings in either inspection.
Government response and safety inspections
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a day of national mourning and promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.
He said, "Unfortunately we received very sad news this morning from Bolu, Kartalkaya."
Erdogan stressed that all necessary steps would be taken to hold those responsible accountable.
As a precaution, other ski resort hotels were evacuated, and guests were relocated to hotels throughout Bolu province.