Bishop confronts Trump at inaugural prayer service
What's the story
Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde took on United States President Donald Trump during a prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral on Tuesday.
The 15-minute sermon, delivered in front of Vice President JD Vance, took aim at recent executive orders signed by Trump.
"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people...who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde implored.
Order criticism
Budde criticizes Trump's executive orders
Budde's confrontation was in response to a slew of executive orders Trump signed on Monday.
These included a national emergency declaration at the southern border and an attempt to end birthright citizenship.
Another order centered around "recognizing that women are biologically distinct from men."
Budde slammed these actions, highlighting how immigrants contribute to society, and said, "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors."
Past criticism
Budde's history of criticizing Trump
"The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings; who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants; who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they - they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation," she explained.
Budde has been a vocal critic of Trump since 2020 when he posed with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church amid racial justice protests.
Inauguration day
Trump's inauguration and mixed reactions
Budde was reportedly furious after police deployed chemical agents to disperse racial justice protesters.
"Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence...We need moral leadership, and he's done everything to divide us," Budde said at the time, according to The Washington Post.
Toward the end of her sermon, Budde pleaded with Trump to show mercy "on those...whose children fear that their parents will be taken away. And..help those who are fleeing war zones...to find compassion and welcome here."
Twitter Post
'Didn't think it was a good service'
President Trump reacts to disgraceful meltdown by “bishop” at National Prayer Service:— CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) January 21, 2025
"Not too exciting, was it? I didn't think it was a good service. No...They can do much better."
pic.twitter.com/eOZmOWFJ1o
Response
Trump's response to inaugural prayer service
Later, when Trump was asked about the service, Trump told reporters that he "didn't think it was a good service."
Budde is the spiritual leader for 86 Episcopal parishes and 11 Episcopal schools across Columbia district and four Maryland counties.
Budde, according to her bio page on the Episcopal Diocese of Washington website, is the first woman elected to this post.
She is well-known for her advocacy on issues like gun violence prevention, racial equality, immigration reform, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.