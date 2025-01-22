What's the story

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde took on United States President Donald Trump during a prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral on Tuesday.

The 15-minute sermon, delivered in front of Vice President JD Vance, took aim at recent executive orders signed by Trump.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people...who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde implored.