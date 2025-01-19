Thousands protest against Trump's policies ahead of inauguration
What's the story
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday to express their dissent against Donald Trump's policies just days ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
The protest was organized by a coalition of nonprofit organizations under the banner "People's March."
The event is an evolution from the annual Women's March held since 2017.
Protest route
Protesters march from parks to Lincoln Memorial
The protesters started their march from three different parks and ended near the Lincoln Memorial.
They carried anti-Trump posters and banners, shouting slogans against Trump and his supporters.
One of the protesters, Brittany Martinez, said why she decided to join the protest: "We really wanted to come to support women, equality, immigration...everything that really feels like we don't have much of a say in right now."
Protest goals
People's March addresses key issues
The People's March sought to tackle major issues like immigration, reproductive rights, and climate change. Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club were among over a dozen organizations that backed the event.
The march was part of a "feminist-led weekend of action" calling for radical changes in US values.
Similar protests were held in other cities like New York, Seattle, and Chicago with organizers calling for a "radical revolution of values," quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nationwide protests
Over 350 similar marches planned across US
Along with the People's March in Washington, more than 350 such marches are planned across the US. These events hope to create long-term resistance against Trump's policies.
Meanwhile, conservatives are planning events like a Trump "victory rally" at Capital One Arena.
The annual anti-abortion "March for Life" will take place on January 24 in Washington, and on Inauguration Day, the ANSWER Coalition will hold rallies in over 80 cities across the nation to oppose Trump's agenda.