Trump to visit India, China within 100 days of presidency
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump is said to be planning visits to China and India early in his second term.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump plans to visit China within his first 100 days in office.
The trip is part of his strategy to improve relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which have been strained after Trump's past threats of imposing steeper tariffs on Chinese imports.
India trip
Trump's potential India visit and Modi's White House invitation
Apart from China, Trump has also spoken with his advisors about visiting India.
These initial talks were held during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Washington DC last month.
The trip could happen as soon as April or later in the fall.
There is also speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be invited for a meeting at the White House this spring.
Diplomatic talks
Trump's recent conversation with Xi Jinping
Recently, Trump spoke to Xi over the phone, discussing a range of issues from trade to fentanyl and TikTok.
After the call, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately."
He called the conversation "very good" for both nations and promised along with Xi to make the world "more peaceful and safe."
Inauguration attendance
Senior Chinese official to attend US presidential inauguration
For Trump's inauguration, Vice-President Han Zheng will represent China. This is the first time a senior Chinese official is attending a US presidential inauguration.
Jaishankar will represent India at the event.
The possible meeting in Beijing comes at a critical time for US-China relations.
Along with discussing tariffs, Trump has urged Beijing to address the issue of Chinese chemical producers supplying ingredients for fentanyl to Mexican cartels.