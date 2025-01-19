Donald Trump returns to Washington for 2nd presidential inauguration
What's the story
Donald Trump has returned to Washington, DC, ahead of his second presidential inauguration that will take place on Monday.
He was joined by his family on Special Air Mission 47 from West Palm Beach, Florida. The flight number represents his future as the 47th president of the United States.
This return comes four years after he left office after his supporters attacked the Capitol.
Weather impact
Inauguration events moved indoors due to extreme cold
Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the inauguration events have been moved indoors.
The swearing-in ceremony will now be held inside the US Capitol Rotunda, in a decision reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985.
Trump said, "I think we made the right decision. We'll be very comfortable now."
The indoor ceremony is a precaution against "dangerous" cold conditions forecasted for Washington.
Inauguration details
Star-studded performances and high-profile attendees expected
The inauguration will see performances from country music stars Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jason Aldean. Actor Jon Voight and wrestler Hulk Hogan are also scheduled to appear.
Tech executives Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Shou Zi Chew are expected to attend.
Trump's arrival was celebrated with a fireworks display at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Policy plans
Trump's pre-inauguration activities and policy plans revealed
On Sunday, Trump will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and hold a rally at Capital One Arena.
Inauguration Day will kick off with a customary prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Trump has confirmed plans to extend TikTok's operation in the US beyond Sunday when a law banning its distribution comes into effect.
He also promised swift action on mass deportations of undocumented migrants living in the country without legal permission.
Public response
Protesters gather in Washington ahead of Trump's inauguration
Protesters have started converging in Washington before the inauguration.
Melody Hamoud, a local, said: "I just didn't want to sit home and fret in front of the TV. I wanted to feel like our movement still has energy and be around others who felt the same."
Despite the weather changes, Trump promised the inauguration would be "a very beautiful experience for all" and stressed on the safety of attendees due to the extremely cold temperatures.