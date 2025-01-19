What's the story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel reserves the right to resume military operations.

Netanyahu said, "We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support."

The statement comes as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect on Sunday, after a conflict that has continued for more than a year.

The US and Qatar brokered the ceasefire to end hostilities and allow hostage and prisoner exchanges.