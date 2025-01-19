Israel reserves right to resume Gaza war: Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel reserves the right to resume military operations.
Netanyahu said, "We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support."
The statement comes as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect on Sunday, after a conflict that has continued for more than a year.
The US and Qatar brokered the ceasefire to end hostilities and allow hostage and prisoner exchanges.
Agreement specifics
Despite opposition from hardline ministers, the Israeli government approved the ceasefire agreement on Saturday.
The deal involves a series of hostage and prisoner exchanges, with three female hostages likely to be released by Hamas on Sunday afternoon.
Israel will then free around 95 Palestinian prisoners. However, Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas provide a list of hostages to be released before any prisoner swap takes place.
Conflict impact
The war, which began following a surprise Hamas offensive in Tel Aviv in October 2023, has left over 46,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes, local health officials said.
The fighting has also led to massive displacement in Gaza.
Despite the ceasefire deal, Israeli airstrikes continued on Saturday with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting 23 bodies taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Agreement execution
The first phase of the ceasefire will see weekly exchanges of hostages and prisoners over six weeks.
A total of 737 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.
Some Palestinian prisoners will also be exiled to Gaza or abroad as part of the deal.
However, the implementation of this agreement remains complex and relies on cooperation from multiple parties including Palestinian militant factions and international mediators.