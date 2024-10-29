Summarize Simplifying... In short Israel has banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a decision criticized by the agency's head as a breach of international law.

Amid escalating conflict, Israeli forces have intensified operations in northern Gaza, reportedly trapping 100,000 civilians.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar have resumed, but both Israel and Hamas remain unyielding in their demands.

The conflict's ripple effects are being felt globally, with concerns over oil supplies as tensions rise in the Middle East. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Israel's parliament passes law banning UNRWA

Israel bans UNRWA, Palestinians claim 100,000 residents trapped

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:23 pm Oct 29, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Israel's parliament has approved a law banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in its territory. The move comes amid claims that some UNRWA staff were linked to the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel and their alleged connections to Hamas and other armed groups. "UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Criticism voiced

UNRWA head criticizes Israel's ban, cites international law violation

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, has criticized Israel's decision to ban the agency. He called it a move that goes against the United Nations charter and breaches international law. Lazzarini also hinted that this move is part of a continuous campaign to discredit UNRWA's role in helping Palestine refugees.

Escalating conflict

Israeli military operations intensify in northern Gaza

On the same day as the vote, Israeli tanks pushed deeper into northern Gaza. Palestinian emergency services said some 100,000 civilians were trapped as a result of the push. The Israeli military said its operations were targeting regrouping Hamas militants and claimed to have captured some 100 suspected militants at a hospital in Jabalia camp. However, Hamas and medics denied any militant presence at the hospital.

Peace efforts

Ceasefire talks resume amid escalating conflict

As the conflict escalates, US, Egypt, and Qatar-led efforts to broker a ceasefire have resumed after previous failed attempts. Egypt had proposed a two-day truce to exchange hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners. However, both Israel and Hamas remain adamant with Israel insisting that the war will continue until Hamas is eradicated and Hamas refusing to end fighting until Israeli forces leave Gaza.

Wider implications

Conflict's impact on Middle East and global oil supplies

The conflict has also triggered wider tensions in the Middle East, with fears over global oil supplies escalating as Israel bombed Lebanon and fought with Iran-backed Hezbollah forces. At least 16 people were killed in Israeli strikes on villages near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon. Direct clashes between Israel and Iran have also taken place, with Israeli warplanes targeting Iranian missile sites after an Iranian missile attack on October 1.