Israel tells people to evacuate Gaza, Hamas says stay put

By Prateek Talukdar 02:40 pm Oct 13, 202302:40 pm

Israel's military ordered people to evacuate Gaza City and move further south into the Gaza Strip ahead of a ground offensive to eradicate Hamas

Israel's military "ordered" people to evacuate Gaza City and move further south into the Gaza Strip ahead of a ground offensive to eradicate Hamas, the Associated Press reported. In contrast, the Hamas authority for refugee affairs has asked Gazans to "remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation."

Why does this story matter?

The United Nations said four lakh Palestinians have already been displaced. While Israel says it is asking people to flee to avoid civilian casualties while fighting Hamas, the Palestinian group fears that once vacated, Israel would capture the territory, rendering Palestinians homeless. Israel declared war after Hamas launched a surprise attack against it last week. The clashes have claimed around 2,800 lives so far.

What makes Gaza so sensitive?

Gaza is a strip of land wedged between Israel—from the north and east—and Egypt from the southwest, with the Gaza Mediterranean Sea on its west. It is home to 23 lakh people, who have been living under a blockade since Hamas gained control there in 2007, per Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, Egypt has been restricting the influx of Palestinians into its territory.

Israel bombed only land exit from Gaza

Earlier, neighboring Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also urged Palestinians to remain on their land. Egypt fears that the Israel-Hamas war may spill over into its border. Israel asked people in Gaza to leave and, subsequently, on Tuesday, bombed and blocked the Rafah crossing, the only land exit from the coastal enclave to Egypt since the Israeli side is sealed, The Washington Post reported.

Egypt says Israel wants to empty Gaza

Egypt had also said that it would allow the supply of humanitarian aid through its border to Gaza but declined to set up safe corridors for refugees fleeing, saying that Israel seeks to empty Gaza. Egypt often acts as the mediator between Israel and Hamas. Egypt and Israel warred from 1949 until a peace treaty was brokered between both countries in 1979.