Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in war-stricken Israel amid Hamas's deadly attack

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Oct 08, 202310:35 am

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is unfortunately stranded in Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has unfortunately been stranded in Israel amid the ongoing harrowing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Reportedly, her team hasn't been able to establish contact with her. On Saturday, Hamas launched a sudden, ferocious attack on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets, holding Israeli soldiers captive, assaulting Israeli women and holding them hostage, and reportedly killing over 300.

She had gone there for film festival

Bharuccha's team informed the media she had flown to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival. A team member said, "The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12:30pm [on Saturday] when she was safe in a basement" "For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we weren't able to connect," they added.

Her team is trying to rescue her

While the actor's team didn't disclose their exact course of action or whether they have informed Israel's agencies, they added they are working toward rescuing her. "We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," said a team representative. Her fans are also praying for her safe return on social media.

What is Haifa International Film Festival?

Per the official website, the Haifa International Film Festival is "Israel's first and biggest festival," which was established in 1983. This year marked the 39th edition of the film festival and it kickstarted on September 28 in Haifa, "a city that has become a symbol of co-existence, tolerance and peace [in Israel]." The screenings have now been suspended in light of the recent events.

Hamas terrorist organization will pay for its actions: Israel

Reportedly, more than 5,000 rockets pierced the sky toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, causing a state of panic and disorder, especially aggravating matters for women. Per Times of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared a state of readiness for war amid the attack. Israel's Foreign Ministry posted on X, "The Hamas terrorist organization will pay a heavy price for its actions."

Know about ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas

Israel previously imposed a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized its control in 2007. While the blockade has ruined the region's economy, Israel maintains it is necessary to prevent militant groups from expanding their arsenals. Saturday's rocket fire also came amid a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where around 200 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Israeli military incursions in 2023.

Eerie coincidence: Bharuccha recently starred in film about war-torn country

Coming back to Bharuccha, it's an eerie, unwanted coincidence that not too long ago, she starred in Akelli (2023), and its plot was similar to what's happening in Israel currently. In the film, she plays Jyoti, who travels to Mosul, Iraq, and gets trapped there in a combat area. Directed by Pranay Meshram, it also starred Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, and Rajesh Jais.