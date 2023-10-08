Rajesh Sharma's birthday: Looking at lesser-known facts about NSD alum

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Oct 08, 202304:15 am

Happy birthday, Rajesh Sharma!

Rajesh Sharma is one actor you would have certainly come across in multiple films over the years. An acclaimed character artist who provides strength and substance to movies, he has graced acclaimed films like Darlings, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and more recently, Mission Raniganj. As the actor turns 43 on Sunday, let's explore some lesser-known facts about his personal and professional life.

He has been Bengali cinema's predominant face

Sharma was reportedly born in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 1980, but life took him to Bengali cinema, and apart from Hindi films, he has headlined several Bengali movies over the years. Some of these include Baishe Srabon, 8:08 Er Bongaon Local, Nirbhoya, Mishawr Rawhoshyo, and Romantic Noy, among others. Interestingly, his character in Tinu Suresh Desai's Mission Raniganj, MLA Gobardhan Roy, is also a Bengali.

He once used to drive a taxi!

Actors often speak about the challenges and harrowing struggling periods they encounter on their journey to fame and stardom. Sharma is no different. He once told Anand Bazaar Patrika that he used to drive a taxi in Kolkata; he would take rides in the morning and attend rehearsals of plays in the evening since there were no other employment opportunities. The tenacity paid off.

These three women are driving forces of his life

Sharma had a predilection for acting from childhood. His love for the stage helped him become part of Kolkata's theater group and the National School of Drama (NSD). In an interview with Telegraph India, he credited three women for catalyzing his acting career: his mother; Usha Ganguli (acting teacher and mentor); and director Aparna Sen, who cast him in Paromitar Ek Din (2000).

Frequent collaborator of Vidya Balan

Another interesting aspect of Sharma's filmography is that he has been a frequent collaborator of Vidya Balan and has worked in over half a dozen films with her. He was part of her big screen debut Parineeta, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Ghanchakkar, and Begum Jaan. Sharma once told Telegraph India, "Vidya is a very dear friend."