When will Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' premiere on Netflix? Find out
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu spy action thriller Kingdom, which was released in theaters on July 31, is headed to Netflix after its theatrical run. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also starring Ayyappa P Sharma and Goparaju Ramana, is the first part of a two-part series. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Times that the movie is likely to premiere on Netflix around September 1.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Kingdom'
Kingdom revolves around a dedicated police constable, Surya "Suri" (Deverakonda), who is assigned a dangerous mission. His life takes a turn when his brother gets embroiled in a political crisis in Sri Lanka, prompting him to save his sibling. The film has an emotional storyline with political undertones and features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead.
Reception
Box office collection and reviews
Despite its commercial success, Kingdom has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While the performances have been praised, some have criticized the execution of certain sequences. The film earned ₹18 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.