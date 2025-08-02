When will Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' premiere on Netflix? Find out

Kingdom revolves around a dedicated police constable, Surya "Suri" (Deverakonda), who is assigned a dangerous mission. His life takes a turn when his brother gets embroiled in a political crisis in Sri Lanka , prompting him to save his sibling. The film has an emotional storyline with political undertones and features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead.

Reception

Box office collection and reviews

Despite its commercial success, Kingdom has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While the performances have been praised, some have criticized the execution of certain sequences. The film earned ₹18 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.