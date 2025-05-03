Vijay Deverakonda issues apology for controversial tribal remarks
What's the story
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued a statement to clarify his recent controversial remarks on the tribal community.
The comments, made at the Retro audio launch event, had sparked controversy and backlash.
In his statement, Deverakonda regretted if anyone was hurt and clarified there was never an intention to hurt or target any community, especially the Scheduled Tribes.
Apology
'I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention...'
Deverakonda said, "There was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country."
"I was speaking about unity, about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together."
"In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians?"
Clarification
Deverakonda explained the historical context of his comments
The actor further clarified the historical context of his words.
"The word 'tribe,' as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense — referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict," he said.
"It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India."
Apology
'I express my sincere regret...'
Deverakonda ended his note by apologizing to those hurt by his words.
He said, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness."
"I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide," he added.
Twitter Post
Here's Deverakonda's statement
To my dear brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBGQGOjJBL— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 3, 2025
Controversy
Controversy stemmed from comments on Kashmir incident
The controversy started after Deverakonda's remarks on the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.
He had said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed."
"They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense."
After these comments, Hyderabad lawyer Lal Chauhan filed a case against him.