Rajinikanth is set to star in the much-anticipated film 'Coolie', produced by Sun Pictures and featuring a star-studded cast including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and others.

The film, currently being shot in Jaipur, has sparked excitement among fans, especially with rumors of a cameo by Aamir Khan.

The film, currently being shot in Jaipur, has sparked excitement among fans, especially with rumors of a cameo by Aamir Khan.

With a talented crew and high expectations, the film's promo has only heightened the anticipation for its release.

Watch: Rajinikanth grooves to 'Chikitu Vibe' in stylish 'Coolie' promo

By Tanvi Gupta 06:43 pm Dec 12, 202406:43 pm

What's the story As superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming Tamil action thriller, Coolie, released a special glimpse of the film. The teaser gave a sneak peek into the world of Coolie through the Chikitu Vibe song. This surprise release only added to the joy of fans who were already celebrating their beloved actor's birthday with warm wishes on social media platforms.

Breakdown

Rajinikanth grooves to peppy 'Chikitu Vibe'

In a short promo, Rajinikanth grooves to Chikitu Vibe, a peppy and upbeat track by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by actor-director-producer T Rajendar. Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the clip on X, captioning it, "Happy happy birthday thalaivaaa @rajinikanth. Our gift to you from Team #Coolie (sic)." Composer Ravichander also tweeted about the song, saying, "#ChikituVibe. Happy Birthday Thalaiva. We Love You Infinity. First time TR sir vocals and vibe for Thalaivar and in our music (sic)."

Twitter Post

Production insights

'Coolie' production details and ensemble cast revealed

Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role of Deva. The film also has an impressive star cast including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Reba Monica John. Currently being shot in Jaipur after schedules in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the film has created a lot of buzz among fans. Reports are rife that Aamir Khan will make a cameo in the film.

Crew details

'Coolie' team: A blend of talent and expertise

The film was officially announced in September 2023 with the working title Thalaivar 171. The crew of Coolie includes Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj in charge of editing. With such a talented team supporting the project and Rajinikanth leading the cast, expectations from this film are naturally high. The special glimpse shared on his birthday has only made fans more eager for its release.