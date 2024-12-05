Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Dubey has confirmed his role as Lakshman in the upcoming film 'Ramayana', alongside Ranbir Kapoor who will play Lord Ram.

Dubey expressed admiration for Kapoor, describing him as a kind and professional co-star.

The film, which will also feature Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is set to release in two parts in 2026 and 2027.

Ravi Dubey to star in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana': Ravi Dubey confirms playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor-led film

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Actor Ravi Dubey has confirmed that he will be playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological drama, Ramayana. The film, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the coming years. In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Dubey revealed his involvement in the project and opened up about working with Kapoor.

'I am playing Lakshman in the film...'

Confirming his role in Ramayana, Dubey said, "I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have the permission from the makers to reveal this." "I didn't talk about it all this while because I didn't want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir's plans to reveal the cast." He further added, "Playing Lakshman is an honor and a responsibility. His devotion to his brother Ram and his values are qualities I deeply admire."

'He is kind...warm': Dubey's admiration for co-star Kapoor

Dubey, who will be sharing the screen with Kapoor for the first time, also gushed about the Barfi! actor. He called Kapoor "the only commercially viable artist of this generation," and said Kapoor was like an elder brother he never had. "He is kind, warm, he is the most immaculate professional that I have ever met. This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence, and grace towards everyone (is impeccable)."

Casting challenges for Lakshman's role in 'Ramayana'

Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra had revealed that it was difficult to find the right actor to play Lakshman. He had said that established actors were reluctant to play second fiddle to Kapoor. "It was the last role we cast. We've chosen a young actor who has worked a lot in television; he's a lovely guy," Chhabra had said about Dubey's selection for the role.

'Ramayana' release and cast details

In Ramayana, Kapoor will play Lord Ram and Pallavi will essay Sita. Meanwhile, superstar Yash will portray Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, the first part of which will be released in 2026 and the second part in 2027. Reports also suggest that Sunny Deol might play Lord Hanuman, however, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed it yet.