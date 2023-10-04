Roles that prove Sai Pallavi is ideal Sita for 'Ramayana'

Sai Pallavi to play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Ramayana'

Sai Pallavi has emerged as the "chosen one" for the role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram) in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Allu Aravind-backed project, announced in 2019, is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2024. Pallavi's selection feels like a natural fit. Based on her past film performances, here we list the reasons.

'Premam,' 'Fidaa'

As seen in movies like Premam (2015) and Fidaa (2017), Pallavi infuses her characters with a natural grace that aligns with the virtues associated with Sita. In Premam, she portrayed Malar and conveyed innocence and vulnerability while maintaining a sense of inner strength that left a lasting impact on audiences. Similarly, in Fidaa her role of spirited Bhanumathi showcased her versatility as an actor.

'MCA Middle Class Abbayi' (2017)

MCA Middle Class Abbayi, helmed by Venu Sriram, only exemplified Pallavi's knack for connecting with the audience on a personal level. Pallavi exuded warmth, relatability, and a genuine appeal in the role of Pallavi, Nani's love interest. Much like the way Sita Mata is revered for her compassion and connection with the people, Pallavi's character in this romance drama embodies these qualities effortlessly.

'Athiran,' 'Maari 2'

In 2019's Athiran, Pallavi played Nithya—a complex woman with a mysterious past. Goddess Sita, known for her unwavering inner strength, finds a parallel in Pallavi's portrayal of Nithya. Meanwhile, Maari 2 showcased a different facet of Pallavi's talent. In this action-packed film, she portrayed a feisty character who stands her ground, akin to the way Sita's steadfastness is celebrated in Indian mythology.

'Kali,' 'Gargi'

In the 2016 action-thriller Kali—opposite Dulquer Salmaan—Pallavi portrayed Anjali, a woman facing a life-threatening situation. She conveyed profound emotions and resilience in this role. In 2022, she graced the screens in the legal drama, Gargi. As Gargi, she depicted a woman fighting against all odds to prove her father's innocence. Pallavi demonstrated her ability to handle strong and complex characters with grace and authenticity.

