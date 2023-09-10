'Leo' fever sweeps Malaysia: How Vijay's film sparked craze worldwide

Entertainment

'Leo' fever sweeps Malaysia: How Vijay's film sparked craze worldwide

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023 | 12:43 pm 3 min read

Ahead of 'Leo's release, 'Leo' coins are now available for purchase in Malaysia as part of promotions

As the release date of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Leo approaches, promotions have reached a fever pitch. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to hit theaters on October 19. Advance ticket bookings have already begun in the United States and the United Kingdom, while Leo coins are now available for purchase in Malaysia﻿, creating a buzz among fans. Here, we reflect on factors that prove how Vijay's upcoming film has ignited excitement worldwide.

Why does this story matter?

Describing Tamil superstar Vijay﻿'s upcoming film Leo as one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 would be an understatement. Since the announcement of the project in 2022, excitement and fervor have reached a crescendo. Notably, this collaboration marks Vijay's second association with director Kanagraj, following the remarkable success of Master﻿ (2021). The filmmaker's previous films, Kaithi (2019) and Vikram﻿ (2022), also enjoyed massive success at the box office.

'Leo' coins ignite fan enthusiasm in Malaysia

This might come as a surprise, but Leo "coins" have become a significant part of the film's promotions in Malaysia. The coins have a golden hue with the word "Leo" imprinted on one side and a roaring lion on the other. Interestingly, the zodiac sign Leo also represents the lion. To recall, the coins were used in the title announcement video and have now become a collector's item for fans, adding to the excitement and hype surrounding the film.

This is how 'Leo' coins look like

Record-breaking advance bookings in UK

Notably, Leo's advance booking began six weeks ahead of its release, reportedly making it the first Tamil movie to do so in the UK market. According to the producers, more than 10,000 tickets were sold there within 24 hours of the announcement. Ahimsa Entertainment, which is distributing Leo in the UK market, confirmed the same, indicating that the upcoming actioner is all set to break box office records.

Check out the record-breaking ticket sale post here

'Leo' makes mammoth pre-release business with digital rights

Reportedly mounted on a massive budget of around Rs. 250-300cr, the film has already made headlines by achieving the highest-ever digital business figure for a Tamil film. Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights to Leo for a staggering sum of Rs. 125cr. If these reports hold true, it would surpass the previous record set by Suriya's Kanguva (Rs. 80cr) in this regard. Additionally, the movie has reportedly secured a deal worth Rs. 80cr with a prominent satellite network.

When 'Leo's' first-look poster shattered records

The makers unveiled Leo's first-look poster on Vijay's birthday, i.e., on June 22 this year. The poster achieved a remarkable feat on social media, reportedly garnering over one lakh likes on X (formerly Twitter) within 12 minutes after its midnight launch. The poster also became the most shared and highly trending content across all social media platforms. This record-breaking response serves as clear evidence of the film's immense anticipation among the mass audiences and Vijay's dedicated fan base.

Everything about Kanagaraj's ambitious project 'Leo'

Kanagaraj's ambitious project, Leo is apparently a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, often referred to as LCU. The film boasts an impressive star-studded cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. This project will mark Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema, and he will reportedly be seen portraying the antagonist. Leo will feature Vijay in the role of a gangster and Krishnan as the leading lady.

Share this timeline