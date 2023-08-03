Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Devil' Hindi glimpse is out

Entertainment

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Devil' Hindi glimpse is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 05:53 pm 1 min read

'Devil' Hindi glimpse is out

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is a household name in Telugu films and the actor is currently basking in the glory of his recent success Bimbisara. A while ago, the makers of his upcoming film Devil: The British Secret Agent shared a glimpse and fans went crazy. Now, the makers revealed that the movie will release in Hindi and have shared a glimpse of it.

Release date, cast, and other details

The Hindi glimpse looks promising and Kalyan Ram will be seen performing some sleek action set pieces. The movie will be a period action spy thriller and it also stars Samyuktha Menon and Mark Bennington. The movie is being helmed by Naveen Medaram and is bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures. Reportedly, the film will release in theaters on August 27.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline