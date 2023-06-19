Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kajal Aggarwal: 5 of her top-rated IMDb films

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 19, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Kajal Aggarwal turned 38 on Monday (June 19)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been enthralling audiences with her amazing performances since 2004. After her debut as a supporting actor in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., she went on to act in Telugu and Tamil films, apart from Bollywood movies. As the actor turns 38 on Monday (June 16), we take a look at her top-rated films on IMDb across languages.

'Thuppakki' (2012)

This Tamil action thriller features superstar Vijay and Aggarwal in the lead. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and was released in 2012. It also starred Jayaram, Vidyut Jammwal, Zakir Hussain, and Manobala. Thuppakki went on to become a major box office hit with gross collections of over Rs. 100 crore within 10 days of its release. IMDb rating: 8.1/10 stars.

'Special 26' (2013)

Special 26 is the only Bollywood movie in the top five IMDb-rated films of Aggarwal. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it featured Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee. Also seen in the film were Jimmy Sheirgill, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, and Kishor Kadam, among others. It is based on the heist of the Opera House, which took place in 1987. IMDb rating: 8/10 stars.

'Magadheera' (2009)

Starring Ram Charan in the lead, Aggarwal played a dual role in Magadheera. Released in 2009, it is reported to be one of the costliest Telugu films made during that period, with a budget of Rs. 35-45 crore. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, it was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, as Magadheera, Maveeran, and Dheera: The Warrior. IMDb rating: 7.7/10 stars.

'Mersal' (2017)

Mersal featured an ensemble cast comprising Vijay, Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, and SJ Suryah, among others. The Tamil action thriller, which was released in 2017, was directed by Atlee, while the music was composed by AR Rahman. Interestingly, it reportedly collected around Rs. 260 crore globally and was a blockbuster hit. IMDb rating: 7.5/10 stars.

'Temper' (2015)

Temper is a 2015 film directed by Puri Jagannadh. With Jr. NTR, Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in the lead, it revolved around a corrupt officer, Daya, who gets into a brawl that eventually leads to a murder case. It had an overall collection of around Rs. 75 crore at the box office and was a commercial success. IMDb rating: 7.4/10 stars.

