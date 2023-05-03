Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' minting impressive figures on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 10:30 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection

Mani Ratnam is one of the most adept filmmakers of Indian cinema. The director has produced several landmark films and his recently released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is the latest addition to that list. The period drama is raking in huge amounts of money and has managed to keep its collections steady on a weekday. The film has crushed other big releases.

Aiming the Rs. 150 crore mark in domestic market

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the historical drama earned Rs. 11 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Even though it's a drop, but considering a weekday, it's fair. Overall, the film has raked in Rs. 114.75 crore. The ensemble cast includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music has been helmed by AR Rahman.

