Box office: 'Bholaa' is calm and composed whereas 'Dasara' rattles

Apr 20, 2023

Ajay Devgn is a quintessential action hero all across India, whereas Nani is a newborn star in Telugu films. Both the actors locked horns at the box office during Ram Navami with their respective releases—Bholaa and Dasara. Bholaa has been steady at the domestic box office, whereas Dasara has lost its pace. However, Dasara was a rage in the overseas market.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial raked in a steady Rs. 1 crore on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs. 87.69 crore. The Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 20 lakh on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs. 79.69 crore. Bholaa is also headlined by Tabu, whereas Dasara is headlined by Keerthy Suresh. Both will face competition once Eid releases take place.

