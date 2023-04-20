Entertainment

Nani's 'Dasara' OTT release date out; details inside

Nani's 'Dasara' OTT release date out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 01:31 pm 1 min read

'Dasara' OTT details are out

Natural Star Nani is one of the most followed actors in Telugu films. The actor has created a trademark of his own over the years and caters to a huge fan base. His recent theatrical release Dasara was a rage at the box office, especially in the overseas market. The film is now set for an OTT release and fans are eagerly waiting.

Premiere details, cast, and crew of the film

The revenge drama is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on April 27. The Srikanth Odela directorial showcases Nani in a never-seen-before avatar. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Dasara faced steady competition from Ajay Devgn's Bholaa at the box office.

Twitter Post