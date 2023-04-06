Entertainment

BTS's Suga is on a roll! The pop star has too many things lined up and it is going to be a delight for K-pop fans. In a recent development, OTT giant Disney+ has announced that a documentary titled SUGA: Road To D-DAY will premiere on the platform on April 21. This is the fourth project from BTS to land on the OTT platform.

The documentary will trace his journey of making the album D-Day. It is also set for release on April 21. The album marks the final installment of his Agust D trilogy. Suga is collaborating with IU for a pre-release track titled People Pt.2 which is set to release on Friday. In February, Disney+ premiered BTS's J-Hope's documentary J-Hope in the Box.

