BTS J-Hope's new music video 'On the Street' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 12:43 pm 1 min read

BTS member J-Hope's latest single titled On the Street is one of the most anticipated tracks and its finally out. The music video looks amazing like usual and fans are even more emotional and happy since the news of J-Hope's military enlistment was confirmed. The track also features musical stalwart J Cole. The newly released track is J-Hope's ode to his artistic roots.

Title is a 'metaphor for life'

HYBE shared a statement which read, "The key motif of the track comes from the word 'street' which can be interpreted as a place where many people's everyday lives pass by—a metaphor for life." BigHit Music informed fans that the artist will undergo South Korea's mandatory military enlistment soon. BTS is currently on a break and will be back as a group by 2025.

