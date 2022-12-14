Entertainment

BTS composer Bobby Jung imprisoned for illegally filming woman nude

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 14, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

South Korean music composer Bobby Jung aka Jung Dae-wook has been imprisoned for one year

South Korean music composer Bobby Jung aka Jung Dae-wook known for composing for BTS and TXT, has been imprisoned for one year for filming a woman nude without consent, reported by AllKPop. He has also been asked to attend 40 hours of sexual violence education. The composer is banned from working in facilities that include children, youngsters, and differently-abled people for five years.

Why does this story matter?

Court's verdict and the victim's mental shock

As per AllKPop, the court's verdict stated that Jung has illegally filmed the victim and the victim has suffered mental shock and humiliation. The victim requested severe punishment to which the court stated, "Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to one year in prison."

This is an alleged repetition of offense

The court also stated that Jung was not guilty of assault owing to a lack of evidence. Earlier, the prosecutor proposed three and a half years of imprisonment because this is an alleged repetition of a criminal offense. The prosecutor said, "The second victim appeared after the death of the first victim, but he didn't reflect on his wrongdoing at all."

Accusations of illegal filming and sexual assault in the past

In 2020, he was accused of illegal filming and sexual assault. He pleaded "not guilty" and stated, "It's true that I took videos when meeting the victim with good feelings, but I've never filmed anything without her knowing. I've never filmed anything against the victim's will." This took the country and social media by storm. However, the case was dismissed earlier this year.