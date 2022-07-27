Entertainment

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies; music industry mourns loss

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 27, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri has passed away. (Photo credit: Twitter/@DippsBhamrah)

In another monumental loss to the Indian music industry, Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri breathed his last on Tuesday. The 63-year-old had been admitted to a hospital in April after heart surgery; however, his condition aggravated and he later slipped into a coma. Although he was on the path to recovery and had shown progress, he could not be saved. May his soul find peace.

Safri's family took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers. His wife wrote, "We are deeply saddened to tell you that our legend Balwinder Safri has passed away this morning with myself and my daughter right by his side." Safri's fans flooded the comments section with condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Safri's demise is all the more gut-wrenching since he was on his way to being hale and hearty but destiny had other plans. On July 17, his family posted on Instagram, "Balwinder Safri was discharged from B8 Cardiothoracic ward on July 15 and he is now on his last journey for his recovery at a rehabilitation center to help with his mobility."

Soon after the news broke out, condolences and tributes began pouring in for the artiste. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweeted his picture and wrote, "WAHEGURU. Balwinder Safri Ji [folded hands emoticons]." Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of fans [globally]."

WAHEGURU 🙏🏽🙏🏽



Balwinder Safri Ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1HPwlKPkLW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 26, 2022

Safri was considered an icon of the music industry and was particularly prominent in British Asian music circles. He was part of the UK Bhangra circuit since 1980 and established The Safri Boyz band in 1990. He was mostly known for songs such as Chan Mere Makhna, Pao Bhangra, Paar Linghade, Rahe Rahe Jaan Waliye, and Mere Dil Te Alana Paya.