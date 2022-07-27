Entertainment

After new pictures go viral, Shamita, Raqesh formally announce breakup

After new pictures go viral, Shamita, Raqesh formally announce breakup

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Ex-couple Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat confirm their breakup. (Photo credit: Instagram/@raqeshbapat)

Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, one of the most adored television couples, officially announced their breakup on Tuesday. The couple who had met each other on the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT was trending after a series of photos resurfaced online. They were, however, from a music video that they featured in, the pair clarified. Here's the statement released by the ex-couple.

Clarification Shetty: 'Here's to positivity and newer horizons'

Shetty posted a note on her Instagram Story and stated that the duo have not been together for a while. She also clarified that the photos going viral were from a music video. "Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all," she added further in the statement.

Note 'Didn't want to publicly announce parting ways,' said Bapat

Bapat also penned a note for "ShaRa" fans on Instagram. "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out." "I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too," he mentioned in his note.

Rumors Ex-couple was rumored to have broken up in March

Rumors about the pair's breakup had first resurfaced earlier this year in March. Back then, the Zeher actor posted a screenshot of an article that suggested the two had parted ways but she dismissed those claims. She had written, "We request [you all] not to believe in sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Information A brief look at their relationship timeline

As mentioned, the relationship between Bapat and Shetty began while they were in the Bigg Boss OTT house as contestants. After that, Bapat made a wild card entry on Season 15 of Bigg Boss where Shetty was among the finalists. While Bapat has worked in popular soaps like Qubool Hai and Tu Aashiqui, Shetty is known for Mohabbatein and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.