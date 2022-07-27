Entertainment

Paras 'Samar' Kalnawat ousted from 'Anupamaa' due to this reason

Paras 'Samar' Kalnawat ousted from 'Anupamaa' due to this reason

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 27, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

Paras Kalnawat aka Samar will no longer be seen in 'Anupamaa.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@paras_kalnawat)

In a major blow to Anupamaa fans, Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar, has been shown the exit door. Reportedly, the makers terminated his contract after Kalnawat opted for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, set to premiere soon on Colors TV. Allegedly, Kalnawat didn't inform the producers before taking the leap, due to which, their professional association has now ended rather abruptly.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anupamaa is currently being hailed as the most popular daily soap on Indian television (Hindi) and mostly deals with the themes of female emancipation and self-identity.

Kalnawat, who played the titular Anupamaa's son, had carved a distinctive place for himself due to his affable personality and emotional connection with his mother.

His departure, thus, comes as a jolt to the Star Plus show.

Details Kalnawat signing rival channel's show went against show's house policy

Per Indian Express, the news of Kalnawat signing the reality show without informing the makers left them shell-shocked since accommodating actors' schedules hasn't ever been a problem. Apparently, his dates were also adjusted in the past owing to his other commitments. However, this time, there wasn't any scope of reconciliation since Kalnawat signing the Colors' show directly went against the production house's rules.

Quote 'We won't entertain breach of contract,' said the makers

Producer-director Rajan Shahi, who has produced several noted TV serials such as Amrit Manthan and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is also the man behind Anupamaa. Commenting on the development, he said, "We, as a production house, won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

Calrification On the other hand, Kalnawat said he didn't breach contract

Kalnawat has also come clean about his exit. He told Indian Express, "Everything is great with Anupamaa but I didn't see my character evolving. I wish the team all the best." The actor also added that he had "informed the production about [his] decision and due to the channel and contract clauses, it wouldn't have been possible to continue with Anupamaa after signing Jhalak."

Possible replacement Now, actor Suvansh Dhar likely to replace Kalnawat

Early reports suggest that the makers have already put the stamp on Kalnawat's replacement. As per Tellychakkar, actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to step into Kalnawat's shoes. To recall, Dhar was earlier a part of Sony TV's Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. If Dhar signs the dotted line, it wouldn't be too long before we see him join the star-studded cast ensemble.