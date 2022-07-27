Entertainment

Happy birthday Kriti Sanon! 5 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's 'Mimi'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 10:21 am 3 min read

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon turned 32 on Wednesday! The actor has given us many memorable films like Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), and Mimi (2021), to name a few. While we are well aware of who Sanon is on screen, there are many facts that remain under the radar. On her birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about the star.

#1 Sanon's debut film was not 'Heropanti'

Most fans would believe that Sanon made her debut on the big screen with her film Heropanti which was released in 2014. Although, that's not true. The actor had already made her debut in the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine earlier that year. She shared screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film did well on the commercial front and brought Sanon into the spotlight.

#2 She received the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

The actor was lauded for her stellar performance in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Sanon played the role of a young and free-minded girl named Bitti who hailed from the small town of Bareilly. The 32-year-old was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award in 2018 for her performance. Bareilly Ki Barfi also starred actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

#3 She got over her phobia of being underwater for 'Raabta'

On the work front, Sanon makes sure to give every role her best shot. When the actor was working on the film Raabta in 2016, she overcame her phobia of being underwater by taking scuba diving lessons. She also learned horse riding, sword fighting, and chocolate making for the film. Moreover, she had gained 15kgs to justify her role in Mimi.

#4 Sanon is a trained Kathak dancer

Another fact about the actor that not many would know is that Sanon is a trained Kathak dancer. While we have not seen this side of her on-screen yet, we hope the actor gets to show off her skills in a movie soon! Sanon is also known to be a fitness freak and her Instagram is a reflection of the same.

#5 She started her own fitness training platform

On her eight-year anniversary in Bollywood, Sanon introduced her "passion project" The Tribe. She had announced the news on her Instagram handle on May 23. "I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that," she wrote. Although she is a dedicated fitness freak, she also enjoys spending her time baking at home!