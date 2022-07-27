Entertainment

Everything to know about Viola Davis's 'The Woman King'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

All you need to know about 'The Woman King'. (Photo credit: Twitter/@violadavis)

Hollywood actor Viola Davis has once again proved that she can adapt to any and every role that comes her way. After appearing as Amanda Waller, Ma Rainey, and Michelle Obama in films, the actor will soon be seen taking on one of the fiercest roles she has ever played in the film The Woman King. Here is every detail about the venture.

Premise Based on true events, Davis stars as fearless general

The film's official trailer was released on July 6. Davis, in her incredibly transformed avatar, stars as Nanisca—the fearless general of an all-female military called the Agojie (Amazons) in the West African Kingdom Dahomey, now known as Benin. The Woman King is based on true events and narrates Nanisca's fight to free enslaved people who were robbed of their honor.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

So.....here it is. The Agojie. The Warriors. See #TheWomanKing rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16. 👑🙏🏿❤ @WomanKingMovie pic.twitter.com/XR6N10u2LQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2022

Training Film required intense strength training sessions

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Davis opened up about her transformation for the film that is described as the "Black female Braveheart." "We started intensely a few months before shooting—four hours a day, five days a week. Weight training, sprinting, martial arts, and weaponry training for the machete. I like to say that I was the OG (original) warrior," Davis said in her interview.

Apart from Davis, the film also stars actors Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Masali Baduza, Angélique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo, Jordan Bolger, Zozibini Tunzi, Makgotso M, and Siv Ngesi. We are sure Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King will take the theaters by storm after its world premiere on September 16.

Quote 'There are very few roles as an actress of color'

Davis called the film her magnum opus. "I've never had a role like this before. It's transformative," she said. "There's always a vision you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color, dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. I'm just gonna continue to say it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited (sic)."