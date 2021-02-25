-
Sony announces next-generation PSVR headset for the PlayStation 5Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 11:18 pm
Sony is working on a virtual reality headset for its PlayStation 5 console. The new PlayStation VR (PSVR) will include an expanded field of view, higher resolution, and a single cord to improve ergonomics.
Although the next instalment of the PSVR won't launch this year, Sony has made an announcement revealing that it is working with studios to make VR titles for PS5.
Bare minimum
Resolution not specified; Will be improved to eliminate screen-door effect
The vague announcement doesn't mention any specifics, except that the headset's resolution has also been improved. This is expected because the measly 1920x1080 resolution of the current PSVR puts it even behind the $299 worth Oculus Quest 2, which sports a significantly higher 3664x1600 resolution.
This improvement is important, because the PSVR has a pronounced screen door effect on account of its low resolution.
Cost-saving measure
No wireless VR headset connectivity despite PS5's Wi-Fi 6 capability
Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 is untethered unlike the upcoming PSVR successor, which will still have a single cable. It is disappointing because the PlayStation 5's Wi-Fi 6 support spurred speculation that the next PSVR headset could be wireless.
The Wi-Fi 6 interface has enough bandwidth to enable a wireless interface with the headset, so this could entirely be a cost saving measure.
No release timeline
Sony doesn't reveal images; Headset could be in prototype stage
Sony's blog post contained no images of the device, which means it could be in the early prototype stage. This theory aligns with Sony specifically stating that the headset won't release this year, without committing to a 2022 launch either.
The current PSVR had sold five million units as of January 2020, so Sony has enough incentive to release one for the PS5.
Improved immersion
VR controller will borrow DualSense features; Possibly new motion-tracking hardware
Sony specifies that the VR controller "will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller".
The PS5 controller is known for its vastly improved haptics engine and clever variable-resistance triggers. Sony is quite likely to integrate these features in the upcoming VR headset.
The incompatibility of existing PlayStation cameras with the PS5 hints at a completely new motion tracking hardware.