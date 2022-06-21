Entertainment

Happy birthday Chris Pratt: 5 films before his MCU breakthrough

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 21, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Revisiting Chris Pratt's early films on his 43rd birthday!

Chris Pratt is one of the most famous names in the Hollywood industry. While the actor is famous for his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Guardians of the Galaxy and the Jurassic World franchise, he acted in a slew of films before that. On the actor's 43rd birthday, we look at some of his early projects before he got his big Hollywood breakthrough.

#1 'Strangers with Candy'

Directed by Paul Dinello, Strangers with Candy was a comedy film that came out in 2005. It revolves around 46-year-old Jerri Blank (Amy Sedaris) who tries to get her life back in order. However, this process demands her to return to Flatpoint High so she can get her high school diploma. Pratt appeared in a brief role as Branson, one of the students.

#2 'Jennifer's Body'

Karyn Kusama's Jennifer's Body was released in 2009 and starred actors Megan Fox (Jennifer) and Amanda Seyfried (Needy), among others. While it may be tough to remember any film scene that did not involve Fox and Seyfried, the film also featured Pratt in a small yet notable role. The Guardians actor appeared in the film as rookie police officer Roman Duda.

#3 'What's Your Number?'

What's Your Number? (2011) was a fairly popular rom-com that starred Chris Evans and Anna Faris (Pratt's ex-wife) in the lead. In the film, Ally (Faris) believes she cannot find a good guy and decides to look up her exes to see if any of them were any better now. One of the exes was Disgusting Donald (played by Pratt).

#4 'Bride Wars'

Pratt also starred in the film Bride Wars which was released in 2009 and went on to become one of his more popular rom-com films. The movie mainly focused on best friends Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Liv (Kate Hudson) who start to compete when they plan their marriages on the same day and in the same location. Pratt played Emma's husband, Fletcher.

#5 'Zero Dark Thirty'

Zero Dark Thirty (2013) was one of Pratt's more popular films in which he appeared as Justin, a soldier who was part of an intelligence mission to track down Osama bin Laden. The film gained recognition for its attention to detail while retelling the story of how bin Laden was assassinated. It also featured actors Jessica Chastain and Joel Edgerton, among others.