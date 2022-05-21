Entertainment

Congratulations! Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn welcome second daughter

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2022

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn. (Photo credit: Instagram/@teddysphotos)

English singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are now parents to two daughters! On Thursday, the Grammy winner took his fans by surprise by announcing they had welcomed a second child into their lives. Soon, friends and followers left congratulatory messages and wished the couple well. Their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born in September 2020. Congratulations to the pair!

Announcement How did Sheeran announce the good news?

As a pleasant surprise, Sheeran shared a picture of tiny white socks on a blanket on Instagram. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl." He added, "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 (sic)." To recall, Sheeran had kept Seaborn's first pregnancy a secret too.

Quote 'Ed and Cherry are on cloud nine,' revealed representative

Speaking to The Sun, the musician's representative said, "They are on cloud nine after the birth of their beautiful baby girl. The four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Sheeran heads back on tour." The representative has also requested the media to respect the privacy of the Sheeran family during this special time in their lives.

Sheeran's colleagues and fans were quick to leave comments. Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps wrote, "Congratulations dude." The 31-year-old songwriter's manager Stuart Camp and celebrity photographer Zak Walters left hearts on the social media post to express their exultation. Several shocked fans wrote, "WHAT," while one user commented, "Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby."

Relationship timeline How did Sheeran, Seaborn meet?

Seaborn and Sheeran's love story seems to have popped straight out of a fairytale. Childhood sweethearts, they were high school classmates in Sheffield, England. Although the Perfect singer is known for keeping his personal life under the wraps, he revealed that their first official date transpired at singer Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party in 2015. Cherryborn walked down the aisle in January 2019.