'Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer to be unveiled during IPL finale

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2022, 05:08 pm 3 min read

Aamir Khan fans are in for a treat! The trailer of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will be unveiled on May 29, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale. The comedy-drama, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, marks Khan's return to celluloid after the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan. The film will hit theaters on August 11, targeting the Independence Day week rush.

Context Why does this story matter?

Touted to be one of the most important films of Mr. Perfectionist's career, the comedy-drama is the Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, headlined by Tom Hanks.

Forrest Gump derived its source material and the title from Winston Groom's 1986 novel.

Originally set for Christmas 2020 release, the film saw multiple delays before finally locking the August 11, 2022 premiere date.

Details To become first trailer launched during live cricket match

Going by various media reports, the makers of the Khan-starrer have consciously decided to launch the trailer of the film on May 29 to "cash in on the IPL fervor." Naturally, this will win over fans of cricket and cinema. It will be a landmark event too since no film trailer has ever been launched during a live cricket match, per reports.

Insights When exactly will we see the trailer?

Not only will the spectators in the stadium become witnesses to this watershed event, but it will also be streamed on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout (a mid-game break). Notably, Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the IPL. According to a source close to the development, the trailer launch will set a new benchmark in the advertising and marketing industry.

Promotional strategies Marketing genius Khan has promoted other films innovatively too

Khan is a marketing maverick, known for being a frontrunner when it comes to distinguished marketing strategies. For instance, prior to the release of 3 Idiots, a special website called Zapak.com was launched with a design tailor-made for college-goers. Similarly, to promote the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, the Padma Bhushan awardee had placed life-size cutouts of his character across Indian multiplexes.

Updates Meanwhile, two songs from film are out

As a part of Laal Singh Chaddha's promotional campaign, the makers have released two songs: Kahani and Main Ki Karaan, both of which have landed straight into the listeners' hearts. While Mohan Kannan has crooned Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics in Kahani, Main Ki Karaan has been sung by Sonu Nigam. Earlier this month, Khan also launched an anecdotal podcast dedicated exclusively to the film.

The team Naga Chaitanya, Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh are also starring

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh, and Karim Hajee have also been roped in. This Advait Chandan directorial has been adapted to screen by Atul Kulkarni. Khan and ex-spouse Kiran Rao are producing. Pritam Chakraborty has set the songs to melodious rhythms while the cinematography has been helmed by Satyajit Pande.