Nagpur bakery majorly butchers cake message, netizens have field day

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 21, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Twitter laughed out loud over hilarious goof-up from Nagpur bakery.

Communication is a two-way street. You can't be sure until and unless the person on the receiving end has correctly interpreted your message. And, a Twitter user from India recently experienced the "ill effects" of miscommunication with a cake order. Instead of saying, "happy birthday" or "congratulations," their cake had the words, "Contain egg," written on it. How did this happen? Let's find out.

Tweet Renowned bakery turned netizen's instruction into a cake message

On Friday, a Twitter user named Kapil Wasnik took to the microblogging site to share his (hilarious but unfortunate) predicament. "So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through [food delivery app Swiggy]," they wrote, sharing the image of a delicious chocolate cake alongside. While the cherries and icing looked yum, the "weird" message on the cake read: "Contain egg."

Information 'I am speechless after receiving the order'

How did that happen? Apparently, in the order details, the user had asked the bakery to mention if the cake contained eggs. It's safe to assume that this message didn't get across the room. "I am speechless after receiving the order," wrote Wasnik. Soon after being posted, the tweet blew up with netizens across the country and beyond having a laugh at the gaffe.

Twitter Post Check out the viral tweet here

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Similar Soon, netizens began sharing tales of their cake-related fumbles

As the tweet went on to garner over 54K likes on Twitter, the post became the go-to den for people to share their stories of rib-tickling fumbles. One user said they just wanted the cake to say, "Congratulations Reesome," but the final wording somehow became: "Consrahlahavs (?) Reesome!" Guess what, this order was also placed through Swiggy. Soon, many such cake wreck stories emerged.

Comments Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also goofed-up once; this had happened...

World-renowned chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna also joined in on the fun. Quoting the tweet, he shared a story from 2000. What had happened was his chef had asked for "Ek [one] Tandoori Chicken to go," and Khanna had heard eight! As you can imagine, "Chef made [Khanna] pay for seven extra Tandoori Chickens." Thanks to this thread, Twitter saw harmony for a while.