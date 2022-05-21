Entertainment

'Anek': Ayushmann Khurrana impresses in brand new action trailer

'Anek': Ayushmann Khurrana impresses in brand new action trailer

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 21, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut action film 'Anek' looks promising.

Ayushmann Khurrana got one step closer to the "biggest mission ever." He just dropped another look at his Joshua avatar from Anek. The new trailer, posted by Khurrana online on Friday, shows the actor taking down bad guys. In the previous trailer, we had seen him questioning what makes a person identify simply as an Indian, keeping aside all the regional divides.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anubhav Sinha, who has helmed the film, has collaborated with Khurrana before for Article 15.

Much like Article 15, Anek will also deal with an important issue—the regional divide and the plight of those who live in the North East.

Khurrana portrays an undercover agent, Joshua, who is sent on a mission to neutralize the threat posed by separatists in the North East.

Trailer Khurrana faces off terrorists who hold him captive

The 1:48-minute-long trailer shows Joshua (Khurrana) being held captive by a group of terrorists. One of the terrorists says that they scream and shout, but no one ever hears them. So, they want Joshua, the "real Indian," to read out their demands for the government on film. When he refuses to do so, a terrorist holds a gun to Joshua's head.

Details Action trailer surely lives up to its name

When the terrorist warns him to follow the order or he won't be able to survive, Joshua replies that he doesn't get into a place where he cannot get off on his own. He kills all the terrorists, except the one who wanted him to read their demands. Joshua picks him up and takes him away, most likely to keep him in custody.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Cast Details about the film's cast and crew

Anek is Khurrana's debut in action films, and judging by his performance in the trailers, we are sure he will do justice to his new avatar. The film has been jointly produced by T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. In addition to Khurrana, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Deeplina Deka. Anek is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 27.