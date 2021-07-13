'MasterChef Tamil': The host, streaming date and other details, revealed

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 08:30 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is set to host MasterChef Tamil on SUN TV

MasterChef franchise recently announced that the Tamil version of the show will be hosted by superstar Vijay Sethupathi. It'll premiere from August on SUN TV, as per reports. A series of photos and videos were shared on its official Instagram page, which revealed the judges' names and also gave an idea of what to expect from this much-awaited culinary show. Here are more details.

Details

Ingredients of this meal: Three judges and a handsome host

The Vikram Vedha star has a huge fan base and his hosting the show will attract thousands of viewers, thus spiking TRPs. Through the social media posts, one can get a glimpse of the charm and wit that he's going to deliver. The recent post featured Sethupathi introducing the show's judges, which comprises talented chefs like Koushik S., Harish Rao and Aarthi Sampath.

Instagram Post

Watch the video where the judges were introduced

Instagram post A post shared by masterchef_tamil_official on July 13, 2021 at 12:48 pm IST

Information

Did you know? Sethupathi initially turned down the offer

The makers recently held a conference on the MasterChef Tamil sets to announce the premiere month. In the event, Sethupathi revealed that he initially rejected the offer, until director Vignesh Shivan explained the concept clearly. "We did not want to replicate the original, MasterChef Australia. I wanted the presentation to be mine, because it is a show of my makkal (people)," the actor said.

Quote

The art of cooking is a serious one, says Sethupathi

"I tell all the people who are participating: 'You can speak a lot and be happy, but the art of cooking is a serious one.' This show is not just about unavu (food), but also ullam (soul). It will make you think," he further added.

Quote

Sethupathi: 'I attempted a difficult dish for the show'

Produced by Innovative Film Academy and Endemol Shine India, MasterChef Tamil will have participants cooking both Indian and international dishes. Talking about his culinary skills, Sethupathi informed that he has made "biriyani, curd rice and sambar in the past," and recently, "attempted a difficult dish for the show." The Master actor then praised his mother, wife and daughter, calling them "wonderful cooks."

Names

Who are the other hosts of south 'MasterChef' shows?

The famous reality show is getting other south counterparts as well. Their hosts have also been finalized. Like, Prithviraj Sukumaran will host the Malayalam version, Kichcha Sudeep will be taking the Kannada show, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who will do the Telugu show, is the only female among all the southern versions to be signed. Which one will impress the most? Only time will tell.