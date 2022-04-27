Entertainment

'Fast X' loses director; Justin Lin exits 'F&F' franchise

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Director Justin Lin shockingly exits the 'Fast' franchise over unknown reasons

Fast X is one major wicket down! After dedicating more than 10 years to the Fast and Furious (F&F) franchise and directing five films, filmmaker Justin Lin has officially made his exit. Lin made the announcement on social media a week after the venture went into production. While he will not be a director of the film anymore, he will continue as a producer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lin has directed The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

Besides helming the the franchise's final two parts, he was to co-write the script for Fast X with Dan Mazeau.

Though the script is ready, we feel Lin's exit will affect the tone of the upcoming stories nonetheless.

Announcement Here's what Lin had to say in his announcement

The official statement issued by Lin read, "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer." "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," it continued.

Quote 'As the child of Asian immigrants....'

"On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I'm proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I'll forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family."

Twitter Post Read the full announcement here:

Information What's the real reason but?

While this is the "official statement," the real reason behind this sudden development has not been revealed by anyone. Multiple reports however suggest that "creative differences" with Universal forced Lin to put down his papers as the helmer. And, the split was apparently "amicable." Now, the main man of the Hollywood franchise, lead actor and producer Vin Diesel is yet to comment on this.

Fast X will be the tenth film in the franchise and will have a two-part finale. Actors from the original cast like Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will be seen again. Actors Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) are the latest additions to the cast. Fast X will release on May 19, 2023.