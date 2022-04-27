Entertainment

Deepika aside, these 5 Indian celebrities were on Cannes jury

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 27, 2022

These five celebrities have been jurors at the Cannes Film Festival too

In a tweet made on Tuesday night, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 announced that Deepika Padukone will be a part of its nine-member jury. The festival will be held from May 17 to 28. In what would be her first stint as a juror, we're sure Padukone will ace the job. Here are five Indians who have handled the post before.

#1 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For many years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the go-to representative Bollywood connection at Cannes. But apart from promoting international brands and her movies, the Bride And Prejudice actor has graced the red carpet in the designation of a jury member as well. Debuting at the event in 2002, Rai Bachchan became the first Indian female actor to be a juror in 2003.

#2 Nandita Das

Critically acclaimed actor and director Nandita Das is our next mention. The Fire star was chosen as a jury member at the 58th Cannes Film Festival in 2005. Known for staying away from mainstream Bollywood productions, Das was the second Indian actor (after Bachchan) to get the invite. Years later, her directorial Manto (2018) picked up praises at Cannes, too.

#3 Sharmila Tagore

In 2009, Aradhana star Sharmila Tagore made it to the panel of the international jury at the much-coveted stage. At the Cannes, her Bengali film Devi, directed by Satyajit Ray was nominated for its highest honor Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) in 1962. "And here I was part of the jury judging world cinema four decades later!" the veteran performer exulted while narrating her experience.

#4 Shekhar Kapur

Our second filmmaker on the list is Shekhar Kapur. In 1994, his internationally acclaimed film Bandit Queen was presented at the Cannes. Years down the road, the Elizabeth director was invited for jury duty at the same festival in 2010. While he had called it a "huge opportunity," Kapur had one complaint: "My only problem is I hate dressing up..."

#5 Vidya Balan

At a time when women didn't get three-dimensional leading roles in the mainstream Hindi industry, Vidya Balan was perhaps the lone wolf taking forward the mantle. Rightfully, the star made it to the nine-member jury at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013. She gave company to stalwarts like actor Nicole Kidman, director Ang Lee, actor Christopher Waltz, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, among others.