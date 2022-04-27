Entertainment

'Avatar 2': Release date, trailer, cast, budget and other details

'Avatar 2': Release date, trailer, cast, budget and other details

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about 'Avatar 2' (Photo credit: Twitter/@officialavatar)

Avatar 2 is set to release this year! In the making since over a decade, it comes 13 years after the prequel and will hit the theaters on December 16. Avatar 2 will be followed by three more parts with an interval of two years and this James Cameron-directed saga will continue till 2028. Here's what else we know of the movie so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first part, Avatar, arrived in 2009 and grossed an approximate $ 2.84 billion upon its worldwide release.

Apart from its stupendous commercial success, the Oscar winning film was also considered as a reason for ushering in the digital 3D era across the globe.

A sequel was announced way back, but now that it has got a release date, we cannot keep calm!

Information Preparation for the trailer

Avatar 2 trailer will reportedly be unveiled at CinemaCon's main venue, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The event's sponsor Dolby has equipped the Colosseum with features like premium 4K, high frame rate, high dynamic range and 3D capable laser-based projection system. For others, the trailer will drop on May 6 and in theaters, will be shown alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sources Budget, release details

Avatar 2 is being marketed as a pan-global film as it will get released in 160 languages! And in versions like IMAX, 3D, PLF (Premium Large Format), high-resolution, and high fps version. According to reports, the upcoming movie is being made on a stunning budget of $250 million (Rs. 1,900 crore). The money for its promotion is set at $150 million (Rs. 1,140 crore).

Cast Interesting fact about 'Avatar 2' release

Did you notice Avatar 2 is getting released almost exactly 13 years after its first part? Avatar hit the theaters on December 18, 2009, and Avatar 2 is coming to us on December 16, 2022. As far as the cast is concerned, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald will reprise their roles.

Information New cast members

Sigourney Weaver is also set to return but in a different role. In Avatar, She was Dr. Grace Augustine, head of the Avatar Program. New cast members include Hollywood stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel, among others.