Jacqueline Fernandez aboard Priya Rajvansh's biopic based on 'Priya Interrupted'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 13, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Late actress Priya Rajvansh's mysterious story will be told on the big screen

Last August, we had learned that a film on the hauntingly beautiful late actress Priya Rajvansh was being planned. To be produced by Deepak Mukut (Forensic), it was to have Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the role of Rajvansh. Reports have now confirmed that Fernandez is aboard film and it is indeed being made. Subodh Lal's Priya Interrupted will serve as the base material.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film will highlight Rajvansh's relationship with partner-filmmaker Chetan Anand.

The actor had appeared in a total of seven films and all were directed by Anand, who died in 1997.

Apparently, he included Rajvansh as one of his beneficiaries, alongside his children.

In 2000, she was murdered in his Juhu bungalow and the prime suspects were the filmmaker's two sons and domestic help.

Details Vivek Oberoi approached for 'an important role'?

The movie will be helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Reports suggest that Vivek Oberoi has been approached for "an important role." "Pradeep ji and Deepak ji feel that Vivek suits the part, and have reached out to him. In fact, Vivek and Deepak ji have even been spotted together a couple of times recently. They are in discussions," a source told Pinkvilla.

Information Why did Mukut choose this story?

Mukut said that he acquired the rights to Priya Interrupted because the story has "mystery, thrill and suspense element." Calling it a "very unique and untold story of the journey of the yesteryear actor," he added that "it is basically a love story of a director and a Hindi film heroine and has shades of romance, mystery, thrill, drama and suspense."

Interview She really wanted to remain truthfully frank, says Lal

On his part Lal said, "Priya and I were very close. She shared a lot of information about herself, her schooling, years outside India (especially in England) and of course her association with Chetan Anand and his brothers Dev and Vijay." "I could see that she really wanted to remain truthfully frank. Most details and episodes in the book are based on these conversations."

Quote 'Her going away the way was very painful for me'

"She, of all persons, was much misunderstood, which pained her. Thus, her going away the way was very painful for me and my wife. Hence the book Priya Interrupted. I feel so good that her story will now reach a wide audience," Lal added.