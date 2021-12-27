Entertainment 5 Bollywood sequels that we are eagerly waiting for

Whenever a film hits the bull's eye at the box office, makers rush to announce a part two, also called a sequel. It can either take the story forward or keep some principal elements intact and narrate a new story altogether. This year, many Bollywood sequels have been announced and some are coming after several years, like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). We list top 5.

Number 1 'Ishq Vishk 2': Original producer returns, scripting process on

The film that gave us Shahid Kapoor is getting a part two. Ishq Vishk 2 is in the scripting stage, as was reported by several media outlets in October. Ramesh Taurani, the owner of Tips and producer of the original, and his team are working on the same right now. After it gets locked, the cast will be finalized, the reports added.

Number 2 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2': Lead actor Salman Khan reveals the title

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted Bajrangi Bhaijaan, had confirmed way back in July that he is penning the story for its sequel. And now, we have an update, its title. Salman Khan, on his birthday that falls on December 27, said that the film will be called Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. Whether Kabir Khan, the original's director, is returning too is not known.

Number 3 'No Entry 2': Khan returns for this as well

Khan also confirmed that a sequel to No Entry is getting made and that he will hop onto that after he is done with Tiger 3, shooting of which is still on. To be helmed by Anees Bazmee, it will have Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor. No other actor has been cast yet it seems. It will be called No Entry Mein Entry.

Number 4 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel: Vidyut Jammwal has wrapped up shooting

When Khuda Haafiz hit Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 last year, it was lauded by all. Lead star Vidyut Jammwal's performance, action sequences, and the script were appreciated, paving way to a sequel. The latest update is that the actor has wrapped up its shooting in Egypt. It's titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha and Faruk Kabir is at the helm.

Number 5 'Rowdy Rathore 2': In scripting stage, Akshay Kumar comes back

We soon may be able to see our favorite Shiva with his wife Paro and their adoptive daughter, Chinki, as Akshay Kumar's 2012 release Rowdy Rathore's sequel is in the making. Though Shabina Khan, the film's co-producer, had informed about a possible part two in 2019, the latest stamp comes from scriptwriter Prasad, who had penned the Prabhu Deva-directorial. Sonakshi Sinha returns too.