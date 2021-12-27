Entertainment YRF's spyverse indeed happening, Salman Khan confirms 'Pathan'-'Tiger 3' crossover

YRF's spyverse indeed happening, Salman Khan confirms 'Pathan'-'Tiger 3' crossover

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 01:48 pm

Salman Khan hinted that 'Tiger 3' might get released by Christmas 2022

Salman Khan, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, shared some updates about his upcoming films. The actor said during a media interaction recently that he would be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, and Tiger 3, confirming several speculations that hinted at a possible Yash Raj Films (YRF)-backed spyverse. The superstar also informed about release dates of his films and sequels.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Khan's last project before the lukewarm Antim was the disaster called Radhe, which earned just Rs. 18.5cr. Looking at the aura he has, the figure isn't impressive at all. Now the actor desperately needs a hit. Expectations are anyway high from Tiger 3 as it will see both the superstars teaming up after a long time. So Khan may strike gold with this one.

Information 'Tiger 3' may get a Christmas 2022 outing, said Khan

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated ventures of Khan, so naturally the media wanted to know about the film. And the superstar too gave out some details. While talking about its release, he said that Tiger 3 may get a Christmas 2022 outing, and "Pathan might release before that." So will there be a clash? Khan hinted there might be.

Personal Will YRF's spyverse be how MCU presents its films/shows?

Based on what we know, it seems YRF's spyverse might be on the lines of how MCU presents its films/shows. In other words, Pathan might give a link to Tiger 3's plot and the latter might drop hints of further instalments, but let's see.

Details The actor announced the title of sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Back to the media interaction, Khan was asked about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel too. He revealed its title is Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. Further, he denied of signing any venture with SS Rajamouli. Khan also informed that after finishing Tiger 3, he will start shooting No Entry sequel, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This recent talk proves that despite delivering consecutive flops, he is still sought-after.

Information Did you know Khan suffered a snake bite thrice recently?

Apart from this, Khan hit the news recently after reportedly being bitten by a "kind of poisonous snake" at his Panvel farmhouse. "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick," he said, adding that the serpent bit him thrice. "I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," he emphasized.