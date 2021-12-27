Entertainment Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty team up for an untitled project

Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty team up for an untitled project

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 11:34 am

Directed by Mahesh P, this yet to be titled film is being bankrolled by UV Creations

On his birthday (December 26), Naveen Polishetty was welcomed to the team of Anushka Shetty's upcoming Telugu project, tentatively titled Production No 14. Announcing the news, its makers shared a poster where Polishetty was seen striking a pose with a mic in his hand. The untitled project will be directed by Mahesh P, while Vamsi and Pramod will bankroll it under UV Creations banner.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Polishetty was last seen in Jathi Ratnalu, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans of the Baahubali actor are looking forward to seeing her in theaters again, after Bhaagamathie, which was a 2018 release. As for her last two films, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had her in a cameo role and Nishabdham was an OTT outing. So, all eyes are on this venture.

Quote The actor is 'mighty excited to work with Shetty'

Announcing his casting in the film, UV Creations wrote, "Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 (sic)." An excited Polishetty tweeted, "Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations. And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love."

Twitter Post Take a look at Polishetty's post here

Router fix chesesaru office lo :) Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations. And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP . Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in ❤️ https://t.co/kglLgLcw9s — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) December 26, 2021

Information First look of his other project was shared on Sunday

Shetty wished Polishetty on his birthday while welcoming him on board the project. More details about this yet-to-be-titled project are expected to be announced soon. Besides this, he has joined hands with debutant director Kalyan Shankar for a film, which will be backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. His look for the movie was released on his birthday.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Updates Polishetty's 'Chhichhore' will release in China next year

Notably, the 32-year-old made his debut as a lead actor with Telugu comedy-thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The 2019 film was a commercial success and marked the Telugu debut of Shruti Sharma. He was also part of the National Film Award-winning film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which was his Hindi debut. The film will be released in China on January 7 next year.