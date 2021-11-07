#Anushka48: Birthday girl Anushka Shetty announces new film

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 08:33 pm

Anushka Shetty gave fans a return birthday gift today by announcing her new project

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty turned 40 today. While her countless admirers poured in greetings and birthday wishes on social media platforms, the Baahubali star gave a brilliant return birthday gift. Shetty announced her 48th project which will be bankrolled by production company UV Creations. She will be collaborating with director Mahesh Babu P for this yet-to-be-titled venture. Here are more details.

Details

This will mark the third collaboration between Shetty and producers

The announcement was posted alongside a short introductory video. Herein, UV Creations vowed to deliver a "new age entertainer" as their third collaboration with the Size Zero actress. Before this untitled venture, the studio has backed Shetty's fantasy-horror movie Bhaagamathie that came out in 2018 and the 2013 romantic comedy Mirchi (which also starred her frequent co-star Prabhas in the lead).

Social media

'Smile Always, Always Forever,' was the actress's message

Sharing the 50-second video online, the birthday girl wrote: "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and #UVCreations. Smile Always, Always Forever." Notably, the Arundhati actress will start shooting for it soon. Other details of the project are yet to be revealed.

Twitter Post

Check out the announcement clip here

With all the birthday wishes, love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP #UVcreations



Smile Always, Always Foreverhttps://t.co/1zDjYqufEQ — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) November 7, 2021

Birthday

Several industry friends left birthday wishes for Shetty

Meanwhile, Tollywood's Queen received warm greetings from several industry colleagues. Actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "Happy birthday Sweety!! Have the best one!!" Music composer Thaman S was seen posting a picture with the Super actress on Twitter. His post read: "Many many more happy returns dear sweety. the warmest sweetest I have ever met. Have a fantastic happiest birthday dear (sic)."

Information

Shetty was last seen in the digital release 'Nishabdham'

Shetty's Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati was also not behind extending greetings on the special day. In fact, he posted a joint post celebrating the birthdays of both Shetty, writer and director Trivikram Srinivas, and veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Coming back to south Indian cinema's beloved Sweety, the actress entered the industry in 2005 and was last seen in the 2020 OTT film Nishabdham.