Johnny-Amber defamation trial: From poop incident to abusive audio clips

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 18, 2022, 04:35 pm 3 min read

Amber Heard got grilled by Johnny Depp's lawyers on Tuesday.

After completing her testimony on Monday, actor Amber Heard returned to the stands on Tuesday for cross-examination. Her former husband-actor Johnny Depp is suing her for $50M, saying she defamed him by claiming to be a domestic abuse victim. Apart from Heard getting grilled by the lawyers, another explosive audio clip of the two ex-spouses hurling abuses at each other was played in court.

Present 'Wasn't afraid of him stabbing': Heard on gifting Depp knife

Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Heard about many assault allegations that she has leveled against the Fantastic Beasts actor. Vasquez presented a knife that Heard had gifted Depp in 2012, asking why would she give him a knife if he had already started assaulting her by then. Heard claims the abuse began in 2011. "I wasn't afraid of him stabbing me," the 36-year-old said.

Trigger Warning Heard confessed she didn't seek treatment post sexual assault

Earlier, the London Fields actor had alleged that Depp penetrated her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia in 2015. This incident has been mentioned before with Depp saying that it was Heard who threw two vodka bottles at him, injuring his finger. On Tuesday, Heard said there was no evidence of injury from this assault because she "didn't seek treatment."

Evidence Both took aim at each others' careers in audio clips

Various audio clips were also presented as evidence by Depp's lawyers. In one of them, The Rum Diary co-stars were heard taking hits at each others' careers. Heard called Depp a "washed-up piece of s**t," to which the latter replied: "Yeah, I'm the joke in the industry, Amber...Your jealously is so tragic." Both went on to mock and taunt each other as well.

Grilling Depp's attorney suggested he helped Heard land 'Aquaman' role

Soon after the clip was played, Vasquez tried to discredit Heard by suggesting that Heard got the role in Aquaman only with Depp's help. Naturally, The Danish Girl actor took offense to the comment. "Excuse me?" she said, adding, "No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning." Notably, Heard is also countersuing Depp for $100M for calling her a liar.

Poop incident Depp apparently thought Heard, her friend defecated on his pillow

Heard's friend iO Tillett Wright was presented as a witness on Day 17 of the trial. In a pre-taped deposition, the author recalled a phone conversation he had with the couple over the infamous defecation incident. "[Heard] said, 'Johnny thinks that you and I together defecated on his pillow,'" Wright recalled laughing out with Heard upon hearing this. But Depp was apparently not amused.

Quote Depp allegedly threatened to 'peel' Heard's hair

As Wright tried to explain he wasn't at their house on the day of the incident, he heard the phone drop. An enraged Depp then said, "You think I hit you? You think I f***ing hit you? What if I peel your f***ing hair back?"