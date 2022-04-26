Entertainment

'Venom 3' is being made, Sony Pictures confirms at CinemaCon

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 26, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

The Venom franchise starring actor Tom Hardy has a third part in the making! Its second installment, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, got released last year. Sony Pictures dropped this good news at CinemaCon, an annual trade show held for theater owners. The firm also reportedly announced a follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). Release dates and other details are yet to be disclosed.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first part Venom got released in 2018 and had bagged $856M worldwide despite negative reviews.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was released in 2021 in October when the COVID-19 pandemic had just subsided.

It minted a solid $502M across the globe.

Sony probably has now sensed that the franchise will give them profit, hence this development is not a surprising one.

Plot What is the franchise all about?

The franchise tells the story of journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) who comes face to face with an alien symbiote called Venom. Brock becomes the host for the untameable Venom, whose alien species are set to invade Earth. The two become "lethal protectors" to save humanity from extinguishing. We look forward to seeing what this alien-human duo whips up for the third part.

Information What else CinemaCon offered

The announcement was made in a mash-up reel introduced by studio chief Tom Rothman. The reel also showcased footage from Whitney Houston's biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Equalizer 3, and Kraven the Hunter. Viewers also saw unseen clips from A Man Called Otto starring actor Tom Hanks. A Man Called Otto is set to hit the cinema halls on December 25, 2022.

Projects A bit about 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a Hollywood supernatural comedy having Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd in the main cast. Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, the film earned almost three times its budget. Apart from the ones mentioned above, Sony Pictures is also working on a standalone film on Marvel's character Madame Web and may star Dakota Johnson (The Lost Daughter).