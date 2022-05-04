Entertainment

Defamation case: What can we expect from Amber Heard's testimony?

What will Amber Heard say after taking the stand?

The defamation case between actors and ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia is headed into its fourth week. While Depp took the stand for over four days last week, Heard is expected to testify on Wednesday as her legal team started presenting her defense. Here's all that we can expect from the Aquaman actor to say or do in the following days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The celebrity pair got divorced in 2016 after a short-lived married life.

Things got murkier when Heard wrote an op-ed piece for Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience of sexual violence and the effects of speaking against it.

Although Depp wasn't mentioned in the article, he filed a $50M defamation suit against Heard in 2019.

In 2020, the latter filed a $100M counter-suit.

First witness What did Heard's psychologist say?

Before Heard, her defense brought in psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes as the first witness on Tuesday. Hughes testified the actor suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from multiple acts of violence, including sexual assaults, perpetrated by Depp. Much of this violence, Hughes said, stemmed from his "obsessive jealousy." This comes after Depp's appointed psychologist, Dr. Shannon Curry, said Heard was "grossly exaggerating" PTSD symptoms.

Big fight Heard will most likely discuss Australia incident

Like Depp did, his The Rum Diary co-star is likely to recap the nature of their relationships, incidents of violence, and many of the altercations that took place between them. Thus, it can be expected that the Australia incident comes up. The Tourist actor said Heard threw a Vodka bottle at him, severing his finger during their fight in Australia in 2015.

Information Human feces incident to be addressed too?

However, the 36-year-old's attorney has said Depp "hurled bottles and bottles at her...dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles and liquor...punched her" in Australia. Taking the stand last week, the 58-year-old had alleged that Heard left human feces on his side of the bed in 2016 at their LA home. We can expect The Danish Girl star to comment on this, too.

Do you know? Big names as witnesses

Speaking of witnesses, figures like actor James Franco and new Twitter owner Elon Musk might be on Heard's witness list. Depp had accused Heard of having affairs with both of them. The court might also see Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. representatives in attendance.