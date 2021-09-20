Elon Musk takes his 'last remaining' house off the market

Elon Musk has taken his final house off the market.

Elon Musk is putting his vow to sell all "physical possessions" on hold. In June, the billionaire Tesla CEO said he had gotten rid of all his houses except for one in the California Bay Area, which he considers a "special place." But that property has now been taken off the market, reports say. Here's more on this.

Details

Musk had listed the house in June for $37 million

Musk had listed the house for sale on June 13 for $37.5 million, according to the property listing website Zillow. However, the post was taken down on September 11, as reported by the New York Post. The SpaceX boss had bought the property from Christian de Guigne IV in 2017 for over $23 million, whose aristocratic family owned the house for over a century.

House

House has 16,000 square feet of interior space

According to the listing, the house sits on 47 acres in Hillsborough, California and has 16,000 square feet of interior space. It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, a ballroom, and access to hiking trails. "Over 100-year-old mansion with unobstructed Bay views, pool, hiking trails, canyons & reservoir...Truly a landmark property!" the post on Zillow read.

Quote

Musk wanted to sell the property to a big family

Musk had wanted to sell the said property to a big family. "Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It's a special place," he had earlier tweeted.

Backstory

Musk selling properties to fund 'colonization of Mars'

In May 2020, Musk had announced that he would sell all his earthly possessions. "Will own no house." He wants to use the funds from the sales to fulfill his outrageous goal of colonizing Mars. In fact, he has already sold off several of his houses, including a former Gene Wilder property and a mansion that went for a whopping $29 million.

Information

Musk living in a tiny house in Boca Chica, Texas

Reportedly, Musk currently lives in a prefabricated tiny house worth $50,000 in Boca Chica, Texas - the site of a rocket production facility for SpaceX, his aerospace company. "It's kinda awesome though," he had tweeted about the house in June.